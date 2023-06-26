From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Former chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Chief Simon Okeke, has said prior to his election, he saw signs of sympathy in President Tinubu for detailed IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, expressing hope of his imminent freedom.

He callled on governors and leaders of the region should jointly meet with President Tinubu and fashion out how to address the security challenges in the zone.

Okeke stated this during a chat with journalists at his residence in Amichi, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He said he believed Tinubu would look into Kanu’s continuous detention and set him free given the sympathy he had for him prior to being elected president.

He also suggested that police formations in the South East should be reinstated and equipped to ensure adequate policing rather than collapsing some police stations into Area Commands.

Okeke said Tinubu had begun to implement the campaign manifestoes of Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, but said that it was too early to assess his overall performances so far.

He listed the abolition of multiple rates for the dollar, fuel subsidy removal, suspension and arrest of former CBN Governor and appointment of security chiefs as the right steps taken by the president.

He, however, urged Obi to pursue his case to the maximum level possible to reclaim his mandate.

He said it would have been ideal for the election petition tribunal and apex court to finish all litigations on the presidential election to determine the actual winner before the inauguration.

“Since the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is not the final authority on who a winner is in an election, I think the best thing to do is to wait until the election petitions are dealt with conclusively by the tribunal or Supreme Court as the case may be before swearing in any of the contenders,” he said.