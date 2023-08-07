By Sunday Ani

Gombe State Governor, Mohammed Inuwa, and his counterparts in Bauchi, Bala Mohammed; Bayelsa, Douye Diri; and Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule are set for Nigeria’s foremost private initiative, Nigeria Small Medium Enterprises Summit and Awards in October.

Tagged, “SMESUMA ’23,” the edition which is the sixth in its series is expected to showcase the entrepreneurial spirit of Nigerians who have not only created employment but also wealth in the public and private sectors of the economy.

Speaking to journalists at a press conference in Lagos recently, the convener, Adedayo Olalekan, said the event which had been endorsed by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), would be held in Abuja.

“This year’s edition is totally different and unique. Despite the harsh economic environment occasioned by inflation, the government’s policies, and wars going on around the world, especially in Ukraine, the can-do spirit of Nigerians was all that is needed to carry on. We are not only recognising these shining stars; we are also rewarding their tenacity and perseverance.

“Apart from these individuals, the government, especially at the state level, has also added value and colour to a lot of enterprises in their various states.

“Also, this year, it’s a win-win for everyone as every winner will empower an SME operator on the spot.

“Some of the governors that are making sure that there are substantial growth and development of the SMEs in their states are Bauchi, Gombe, Nasarawa, Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Adamawa, Imo and Bayelsa State Governors, and they will all be recognised and rewarded at the event.”

Olalekan noted that the response from participants, including banking, telecoms, automobile, beverages and government establishments that want to showcase their achievements and innovations, has been overwhelming.

“Over the years, the government, particularly at the state level, has come to associate with it as it showcases some of their economic programmes. Private companies, including banks, telecoms and others, see the event as an avenue to showcase their various SME products,” he added.