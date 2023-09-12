From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta.

Eulogies have trailed the transition of Akintola Williams, Nigeria’s first indigenous chartered accountant, who pioneered Nigeria’s accounting profession. He died yesterday at his residence in Lagos at the age of 104.

Born in 1919, he was instrumental in developing the country’s financial sector.

The renowned accountant studied accounting at the University of London and qualified as a chartered accountant in 1947.

He returned to Nigeria and later set up his accounting firm, Akintola Williams and Co., now Deloitte and Touche, in 1952.

Williams was also a strong advocate for developing the accounting profession in Nigeria.

He was a founding member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and was president from 1963 to 1965.

•End of era

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has described the death of Nigeria’s pioneer Chartered Accountant, Akintola Williams, as the end of an era.

The governor, in a statement he personally signed, eulogised the immeasurable contributions of the late accountant to the field of accountancy, saying his impacts in the profession will continue to be remembered and celebrated among generations of accountants in years to come.

He, therefore, prayed for the repose of his soul and for the family and well-wishers to have the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Ogun State, I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the family of the doyen of accounting, Akintola Williams, who passed on to glory today.

“While we are going to miss his priceless contributions for over seven decades in the field of accounting, our solace lies in the profound legacies he left behind and his indelible footprints,” the governor said in the statement.

In his reaction, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, in a statement, said: “I am immensely saddened by the news of the passing of our elder statesman, an economic titan and the doyen of the accounting profession in Nigeria, Akintola Williams.

“Akintola Williams lived a long and fulfilled life, having made his mark as not only the first Nigerian to qualify as a chartered accountant but also led the envious legacy as one of Nigeria’s most accomplished professionals in the corporate world.

“A rare breed, Williams played a key role as a nationalist, as he was a contemporary of key figures in Nigeria’s historical development, including Obafemi Awolowo, fighting together for the independence of our dear nation and keeping on with the drive to see Nigeria lead the continent on different fronts.

“He set up the first accounting firm in Africa, Akintola Williams and Co., in 1952 upon qualifying as the first Nigerian chartered accountant and expanded to other countries of the world.

“Williams, perhaps, made some of the most consequential contributions to the development of the Nigerian economy through his interventions in the setting up of the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

“He was upright, intelligent and cosmopolitan, making enormous impact in the business community and in promoting probity and good governance.

“The business community has indeed lost a beacon and compass who provided light and direction to the Nigerian state.

“He will be remembered for his knack for excellence, his undying quest for truth and justice and an abiding commitment to the development of our dear nation.

“I commiserate with Seni, the Williams’ family, friends and associates and pray that God will grant all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. Adieu.”

•Man of virtues

Joshua Oderinde, former chairman of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Ikeja district, described Williams as a blessing to the accounting profession in the country.

“Williams has much impressive performance during his lifetime and the memory of him is full of positive impacts.

“He was a father to all and a good example to follow. We called him doyen of accounting profession in Nigeria and Africa at large. He was full of words of encouragement to both young and old in the industry.

“As a young man, Akintola Wiiliams inspired me to go into the accounting profession. He was the first man to qualify as a chartered accountant in Nigeria.

“His enormous contributions to the development of accounting profession cannot be overruled.

“May God grant his soul eternal rest and comfort his family,” Oderinde said.

Also, Tunde Adeoye, an associate professor, commiserated with the family of Williams and Nigerians at large over the death of the accountant.

Adeoye said Nigeria had just lost one of its industrious sons who made his mark in the accounting profession.

He said the Williams, who became chartered accountant in 1947, was instrumental and contributed to the establishment of the well-known ICAN.

He also said he contributed immensely to development of that profession.

“My prayer is that the Almighty will condole the immediate family he left behind and grant them to fortitude to bear the loss,” he said.

Muda Yusuf, chief executive officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), also said Williams was a great accountant and a trailblazer

“Being the first indigenous professionally qualified accountant, he was able to set up a standard accounting firm, comparable to most international one.

“He was noted for his high integrity on the job,” he said.

•We’ve lost an institution

Seyi Awojobi, former registrar, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and founder, Miniva Academy for Leadership and Ethics, said: “We have lost an institution, a pathfinder, an epitome of professionalism in Nigeria.

“A man who has made the entire economy of Nigeria and the accounting profession inseparable. We thank God for his life and how he lived it.

“His loss is going to be irreplaceable; a doyen, father of finance accounting and of course, a man of integrity. May he live with the saints.’’

Boniface Chizea, managing director of BIC Consulting Services, an economic and business development consultancy firm, said Williams lived a fulfilled and impactful life.

Chizea said: “He set up an accounting firm which many of his friends passed through.

“When you talk of ICAN in the Nigerian financial environment, people refer to him as thorough professional.

“So, we thank God for the life he lived and we pray for the family he left behind that the good Lord will strengthen them.’’

Sheriffdeen Tella of Economics Department, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, said Williams contributed positively to the development of the accounting profession.

According to Tella, he remains the father of accounting in Nigeria.

“The old man tried his best on the job. He left a good foundation and we thank God that he was fortunate to live a long life to water the seeds he planted.

“We pray the accounting institutions will continue to grow from strength to strength.

“ICAN has been doing well. So, I’m sure before he died, he was very happy that the institute had been working well. We thank God for life well spent.”

Akpan Ekpo, chairman, Foundation for Economic Research and Training, said: “His death is a big loss to the accounting profession in the country.

“I know him to be one of the earlier pioneers of accounting profession in the country, who have trained a lot of accountants through his firm.

“He impacted a lot of accountants immensely from his wealth of experiences. We will really miss him.”

Uche Uwaleke, professor of Capital Market at the Nassarawa State University, Keffi, said his loss would leave great footprints on the Nigerian economy.

“He was the only surviving signatories to the instrument that led to the establishment of Lagos Stock Exchange as a company limited by guarantee.

“So, he was not only the Doyen of Accounting profession in Nigeria, but also one of the founding fathers of the Nigerian Capital Market. May God grant him eternal rest,” he said.