by Ajiri Daniels

From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The General Overseer, Authority Arena Ministry, Prophet Boateng Bempah, has prophesied that the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), in Cross River state, Prince Bassey Otu, will emerge victorious in the forthcoming governorship election.

Speaking with Journalists after an Encounter Service on Thursday, in his Makurdi Benue state Branch, Prophet Bempah said God revealed it to him concerning Cross River state.

Prophet Bempah who stated that he was confident of what God revealed to him, said the APC will record tough election and challenging victory as the governorship election will not be easy like other elections.

He however said despite tough election, APC will emerge victorious at the end, after which they shall be hardship in the state.

He said “I see APC flag flying in Cross River state after 2023 governorship election and APC will be declared as winner.

“There will be serious hardship in Cross River state after the election and nobody can stop it except God, but after the tenure of Prince Bassey Otu, God will send someone like a messiah to come and redeem the land again.”

The cleric said “I sees a man from Agbokim waterfalls Etung Local Government Area of Cross River State in person of Senator, John Owan-Enoh to take over from Prince Bassey Otu as the Governor.

Recalled that Prophet Bempah had give several prophesies which has come to pass.

Our correspondent reports that his recent prophecies about the just concluded presidential election that Peter Obi would not win and two days to the election, he prophesied that Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu would emerge winner are some of his prophecies.