From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara state has admonished the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure a free and fair 2023 gubernatorial elections with efficient use of the BVAS machines.

The party expressed the view on Thursday during a peaceful protest from its Mandate office, Ilorin to the INEC office, located few kilometres away from the office, saying that use of the BVAS would help ensure transparency and accountability.

Speaking with journalists, the PDP gubernatorial candidate in the state, Abdullahi Yaman, who charged the INEC to make the election free of compromise, said that the just concluded presidential election result was not transmitted electronically as assured.

“We have come here for INEC to give us assurance that what happened in last election is not repeated because we have to defend our votes. We cannot allow INEC to compromise on this”.

Also speaking, the PDP Youth Leader in the Kwara Central senatorial district, Comrade Abdulhamid Issa Adangba, said that the peaceful protest aimed to register grievance on the conduct of INEC in the last presidential elections.

Comrade Adangba, who said that the 2019 gubernatorial election in the state was a mirage as long as PDP was concerned, added that, “hence the noble wish to reclaim our stolen mandate”.