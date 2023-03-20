• Bala Mohammed, Oborevwori lead in Bauchi, Delta

• Results from agents indicated I won Lagos guber poll, says Rhodes-Vivour

Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, Prof. Babagana Zulum of Borno State and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State have won their second term bid, according to results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday.

Governorship elections held in 28 of the 36 states across the federation.

Pastor Umo Eno of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won in Akwa Ibom State while Bala Mohammed and Sheriff Oborevwori were leading in Bauchi and Delta states at press time. While Mohammed is seeeking a second term, Oborevwori, who is seeking to succeed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was leading in 12 out of the 14 councils so far collated at press time.

Similarly, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, was coasting home to victory having cleared all 19 LGAs declared by INEC at press time. The only outstanding was result from Eti-Osa where elections were reschudled in some polling units.

According to the declaration by the state Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Prof. Adebayo Bamire, in Ibadan, yesterday, Makinde polled 563,756 votes to defeat Folarin, who scored 256,685 votes. Candidate of Accord, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, came third with 38,357 votes.

While Makinde won in 31 local government areas, Folarin won in Irepo and Orelope Local Governments.

Gombe

Governor Yahaya, candidate of the APC won in nine out of the 11 local government areas while the difference between APC and PDP’s scores was 109,690 votes. He polled 342,821 to beat Muhammad Jibrin Barde of the PDP, who scored 233,131 and Khamisu Ahmad Mailantarki of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) with 19,851 votes.

Announcing the results, the state returning officer and Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Gashua, Prof. Maimuna Waziri explained that 618,231 persons were accredited out of the 1,575,794 registered voters. She added that 616,745 voted while 605,355 valid votes were recorded.

Kwara

Governor Abdulrazaq won in all 16 local government areas in the results declared by Professor Isaac Itodo, Vice Chancellor, University of Markurdi, Benue State.

According to him, AbdulRazaq polled 273, 242 to defeat Shuaib Yaman of the PDP, who scored 155, 490, while Akeem Lawal of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), got 18,922.

PDP calls for inconclusive poll as Abiodun wins Ogun

Governor Abiodun, according to the the State Returning Officer, Prof. Kayode Adebowale won in 12 local government area while Ladi Adebutu of the PDP won in eight local government areas.

Abiodun polled 276,298 out of the 663,968 votes cast while Adebutu scored 262,383. The candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Biyi Otegbeye garnered 94,754 votes and the candidate of NNPP, Olufemi Ajadi scored 1,394 votes.

Meanwhile, the PDP has called for re-run election in polling units where elections were cancelled.

In a petition submitted to INEC through its state collation agent, Sunkanmi Olajide, the party accused the APC of using thugs to disrupt elections in some polling units, claiming that the total number of cancelled votes was higher than the lead of margin.

But, reacting to the demand of the party, the State Collation Officer said the claim was at variant with the record of results collated. He called on the party to seek redress in court.

Buni wins Yobe

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe also won a second term.

INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Umaru Pate, said Buni of the APC polled 317,113 votes to defeat Alhaji Sherif Abdullahi of the PDP who scored 124, 259 votes.

Pate, vice chancellor, Federal University, Kashere in Gombe, said Garba Umar of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) polled 14,246 votes while Arabi Mohammed of the Action Alliance (AA) got 3,260.

Eno is governor-elect in A’Ibom

Pastor Umo Eno of the PDP emerged winner in Akwa Ibom State.

Pastor Eno, immediate past commissioner for lands and water resources, polled 354,348 votes Senator Bassey Albert Akpan of Young Democatic Party (YPP) with 136,626 votes while Mr Aka Udofia of the APC got 129,609 votes while veteran New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Senator John Akpanudoedehe and Mr. Uduakobong Udoh of Labour Party trailed behind.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Emmanuel Adigio, vice chancellor, Nigerian Maritime University, Delta, who announced the results in Uyo, said Eno won in 29 out of 31 LGAs.

Eno’s journey to governorship started in January 2022 when the stakeholders in the state led by Gov Udom Emmanuel anointed him as the preferred person for governorship

The party agents for APC and YPP, Ekperikpe Ekpo and Kelvin Umo, respectively refused to sign the results, since there were reports of violence and even deaths in various parts of the state, especially in Ibiono Ibom, the election should cancelled.

Namadi wins Jigawa

Incumbent Deputy Governor, Malam Umar Namadi of the APC has won the Jigawa State governorship election.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Umar Zaiyan of Federal University, Birnin Kebbi, announced the result in Dutse. He said Namadi scored 618,449 votes to beat Mr. Mustapha Sule Lamido who polled 368,726 votes.

He said: “I Prof. Umar Zaiyan hereby certify that Umar Namadi of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the Law is declared the winner of Jigawa governorship election.”

According to him, 1.07 million voters were accredited in the March 18 election with 1.05 million votes cast, out of which 1.03 million votes were the total valid votes cast at the exercise.

APC wins Katsina, Sokoto

The APC candidate for Katsina State and Sokoto, Dr. Umar Dikko Raddah and Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, have won in Katsina and Sokoto states respectively.

According to the INEC Returning Officer and the Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara State, Prof. Mua’zu Gusau, Radda polled 859,892 votes to defeat Senator Yakubu Lado Danmarke of the PDP who polled 486620 votes to become Katsina governor-elect.

The Sokoto State Returning Officer, Prof. Armayau Hamisu, declared the candidate of the APC victorious in Sokoto.

Fintiri leads in Adamawa, NNPP in Kano

At press time, preliminary results of 14 of the 21 local governments of Adamawa State by Prof. Mele Mohammed showed incumbent governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, leading in 10 of the 14 local governments results presented.

While results of seven local governments were pending, the elections in Adamawa has not been all smooth as an incident is reported at Fufore, as officials were said to have absconded with the results of the elections.

In a related deveopment, INEC has announced the results from nine out of the 44 local government areas in Kano State with the NNPP leading with 153,103 votes.

Collation continues in Ebonyi, Rivers, Benue today

However, INEC has postponed collation of results in Ebonyi.

Mr. Ogechi Onyeka, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ebonyi announced last night in Abakaliki that the commission would resume by 10 a.m. today.

The REC said, “for the one local government that is remaining, we are going to take from what it contains in the Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

“So, we will allow them to go through the result sheet and come up with their result and where it fails to tally with IReV, we will cancel the local government. We are meeting by 10 O’clock tomorrow (today),” she said.

The Commission had announced 12 local government areas out of the 13 councils of the state. The results so far announced by INEC, showed that the candidate of the APC, Mr. Francis Nwifuru won in 10 of the 12 local government areas while APGA and PDP won in one local government area each.

In Rivers State, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, returning officer and vice chancellor of Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE) in Effurun, said collation would continue by 10am today because results from six LGAs were yet to be presented by the areas’ Electoral Officers (EOs).

LGAs whose results were being awaited for presentations included Asari-Toru, Akuku-Toru, Degema, Port Harcourt City, Ahoada West and Obio/Akpor.

PDP candidate was leading in all the 17 LGAs whose results were presented to the state returning officer.

Candidate of APC in Benue State, Rev Fr. Hyacinth Alia, had won in 13 out of the 17 LGAs announced at press time.

He 327,962 votes while his closest rival and PDP candidate, Mr. Titus Uba, polled 171,223, a margin of 156,739.

At the time of filing this report, the state collation officer, Prof. Farouk Kuta, had adjourned proceeding.