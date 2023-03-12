From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Benue state Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, (SDP), for the 2023 general elections, Prince James Mede, has stated that him and his party are ready for victory come March 18 elections.

Mede gave his assertion on Sunday in a chat with our correspondent in Makurdi.

The SDP Governorship candidate who maintained that his party is ever ready to go to the polls on 18th March 2023, said the shift in date for the elections has given him time to interact more with the Benue electorates.

Mede who noted that he was originally blessed three years ago by late Wantaregh Paul Unongo to contest the election said, “If it is for Benue, I am confident of my victory. I am expecting success.

“Everything favours SDP in this election. I am confident that my people in Benue state will give me their vote to emerge victorious at the polls,” he said.

Mede who encouraged the Benue public not to be discouraged with what happened with the BVAS during the last Presidential and National Assembly elections urged them to trust the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), and come out enmass to cast their votes for him.

“I have no reason to be discouraged or to accuse INEC for now because may be, my party was not very watchful. So, I have no evidence against them in the past, and for now, I should maintain the confidence in them as I’m supposed to. I have to watch more and also be sure of who is representing me at the polling units.”

He stated that his party did not have agents in 17 LGs during the Presidential and National Assembly elections saying this time SDP is more focused to ensure they are not cheated in the governorship elections.

Mede reiterated his intension to move Benue forward. “It is my basic intension to move Benue a step forward. I want to visit the structure laid down by Aper Aku for the state.”

The SDP candidate who served under the Ortom led administration as the head of culture and tourism unit, said in just four months, he was able to bring in N32 billion fund for the state among other project that was meant to revitalize the Ikyogen cattle ranch and establish 1000 ranches.

He said before the establishment of Amotekun in Ekiti state, he had also proposed “Benue Hunters Forum” to help secure the state saying as a governor he intends to do better.

Prince Mede called on people of the state not to lose hope but rather cast their votes wisely for him, saying he will ensure the best form of security for the state, participatory by the Governor.

“If I’m sworn in as Governor, I’m not interested in joint accounts as the local governments will be in charge of their money to enable development at that tier of government.

“I’m a traditional man and I believe in the Swem; our traditional God. So I will swear by it when I come on board so that I will be held by my words if I fail,” he added.