From Olanrewaju Lawal Birnin Kebbi

As part of the activities lined up to Mark her 100 days in office, wife of the kebbi state governor and Founder NASARA FOUNDATION has distributed skills acquisition materials to 1,247 women and youth graduates of the Nasara Foundation skill acquisition program in an effort to make them self- reliant in the state.

While distributing the materials in Birnin Kebbi, Hajiya Zainab Nasare-Idris, said the aim was to enable the beneficiaries uplift their living standards and become productive members of the society.

She said that the administration of her husband,Dr Nasir Idris was committed to empowering women and youth, adding that,” they are the pillars of the societal development.”

“Youth and women will enjoy this administration in line with its policy of developing the younger ones to become productive members of the society, Zainab assured.

The Governor’s wife urged the beneficiaries not to sell these materials, but to make judicious use of the materials to achieve the target objective

Earlier, Haiya Halima Hassan-Kangiwa, the state Commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Development, described the present administration as ‘compassionate and benevolent’.

She added that the provision of the materials to the beneficiaries was to help them engage in self- economic venture.

“The distribution of the materials is the first phase goodies from the incumbent government to the people of the state, especially women and youth.

“More empowerment materials would be procured and many women and youth will be incorporated,” she added.

Also speaking, Hajiya Maryam Tafida, the Wife of the Deputy Governor, thanked the wife of the Governor, for improving the quality life of Youth and women in the state.

The materials distributed included sewing machines, computers , laptops, shoe and soap making equipment, make up kits, among others.