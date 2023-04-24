To elect a new chairman of NGF soon

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

As preparations are on to induct new and returning Governors at the upcoming Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) event between May 14 and 17, a valedictory meeting will be on Wednesday, April 26.

A total of 17 governors are leaving the Forum, according to a statement issued by Director, Media and Public Affairs Nigeria, Governors’ Forum Secretariat, Abdulrazaque Barkindo.

This will be the first physical meeting of the year. Four earlier meetings during the year had been virtual, according to an invitation to all the 36 Governors, issued by the Director-General of the NGF Asishana Okauru.

According to the DG of the forum, after the Chairman’s brief and a few parting remarks, the floor would be open for valedictories from members.

“17 Governors are leaving the Forum, having completed their terms of office, while plans have reached an advanced stage for the onboarding of the new Governors at the upcoming NGF induction for new and returning Governors, which comes up between 14th and 17 May 2023.

“This meeting also effectively ends the Governors’ Fayemi/Tambuwal leadership of the Forum. Another Chairman will, in due course, emerge from among Governors of the majority party. First termers are ineligible to vie for the Chairmanship of the Forum,” the statement read.