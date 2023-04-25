From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) is to hold valedictory meeting for 17 of its members who are exiting the forum on May 19.

A statement by the Director, Media and Public Affairs of the forum, Abdulrazaque Barkindo said the event has been fixed for Wednesday, April 26.

This will be the first physical meeting of the year for members. Four earlier meetings during the year had been virtual, according to an invitation to all the 36 Governors, issued by the Director-General of the NGF, Asishana Okauru.

According to the DG of the forum, after the Chairman’s brief and few parting remarks, the floor would be open for valedictories from members. “Seventeen governors are leaving the Forum, having completed their terms of office, while plans have reached an advanced stage for the on-boarding of the new governors at the upcoming NGF induction for new and returning governors, which comes up between 14th and 17 May 2023. This meeting also effectively ends the Governors’ Fayemi/Tambuwal leadership of the forum. Another chairman will, in due course, emerge from among governors of the majority party. First timers are ineligible to vie for the chairmanship of the forum.”