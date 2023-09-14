From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused serving and former governors of endangering the country’s democracy through their actions.

The National Chairman, Okey Nwosu, who made the allegations, in an interview with journalists, in Abuja, said most of the governors have become emperors in their respective states.

He stated that apart from muzzling the local government areas, the governors also are in the habit of wanting to dictate who gets elected into the state and national assemblies in their states.

“The Governors in almost all the states have become emperors, they are controlling the local government, for the last 20 years there is nothing happening in the local government and without local government there is no grassroots development, development is bottom up and not up to bottom it cannot work.

“Therefore, who are acting like emperors seizing local government accounts, must be called to order. They want to influence almost everything they select who becomes local government Chairmen, they select people who go to the state House of Assembly, those to go to NASS and they are beginning to put their stronghold on who becomes the governor even president.

“Recently the governors are going to the tribunals to stop people who won elections genuinely. This cannot advance our democracy and country. Because of that I called on the NSA to action. What they are doing is threatening the fabric of our society.”

Furthermore, Nwosu called on security agencies to pay attention to developments in Kogi and Imo states, ahead of the November 14 gubernatorial poll.

Nevertheless, he charged members of the party not to succumb to threats and blackmail; but work within the ambit of the law to ensure victory for the party in the forth coming governorship elections in Kogi and Imo states.

“We are calling on all ADC members to rise up and make sure that ADC wins the coming November 11 election in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo State. Our Campaign is going on well in Kogi and Imo in particular, i charge our candidate Hon. Leke Abejide and Professor James Okoroma to remain focused as victory beckons.”

“As a party we have come together to give credence to the nation and our party for transformational leadership that epitomizes values in this responsibility we must not fail. The job maybe hard people may refuse to cooperate, the first task for us is to deliver our global campus.”