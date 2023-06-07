Governors of the 36 states of the federation, under the aegis of Nigeria Governors Forum, have thrown their weight behind President Bola Tinubu’s decision to end fuel subsidy payments.

A statement issued by the Director of Information in the State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, quoted the governors as saying this when Tinubu hosted members of the Forum, led by its chairman, and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, at the State House.

He said the governors expressed happiness with the president’s subsidy-removal decision, all-inclusive leadership and statesmanship, and other early policy initiatives of the administration.

He said the governors congratulated President Tinubu for tackling the fuel subsidy behemoth, promising to work with him to ameliorate the short-term impact of the decision.

Tinubu had earlier called on the governors to collaborate with the Federal Government in tackling the menace of poverty in the country, saying the level of impoverishment was unacceptable.

He advised political leaders to downplay their differences and jointly focus on alleviating the sufferings and pains of the people.

President Tinubu stated that the nation should be seen as one big family. Tinubu said the education sector must be improved as part of efforts to reduce poverty and penury.

He also drew attention to the security problems in some states, admonishing the governors that all efforts should be put in place to tackle the security situation, without thinking it’s only for those facing it.

Chairman of the NGF, AbdulRasaq, thanked the president for the invitation to deliberate on the challenges of poverty and security, promising that the governors would support the Federal Government in meeting the targets of human development.

“The NGF will follow the tradition of working constitutionally and harmoniously with you,’’ he said.

The meeting, which was attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima and Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume, had 22 governors and two deputy governors from Edo and Niger States in attendance.