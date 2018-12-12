Governor of Akwa Ibom State Udom Emmanuel will on Thursday December 13 flag-off the National Executive Council Meeting of the Nigerian Medical Association in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Tagged “Mbono Ke Isong Ewongo”, the event will be chaired by Dr Edmundson Akpabio, OON, past president, NMA 1984- 1988.

Also expected at the NEC meeting are the Minister for Health, Prof Isaac Adewole, Rt Hon Dr Henry Archibong ( Member House of Reps) , Rt Hon Onofiok Luke, Speaker Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Dr Dominic Ukpong, Commissioner for Health, Mr Ephraim Inyang-Eyen, Commissioner for Works,AKS; present and past executive members of all the 36 states branches of the NMA and the FCT.

Other stakeholders expected include Chief Medical Directors of Teaching Hospitals, The Medical Council Of Nigeria, the leadership of National Postgraduate Medical College and affiliates of the NMA.

The Keynote speech entitled, “Strengthening Healthcare Delivery in Nigeria: addressing Legal and ethical issues in Healthcare Management”, will be delivered by Mr Paul Usoro, SAN, President of the Nigerian Bar Association.

Other activities lined up for the 2018 NEC include free Medical Outreaches, inspection of the Syringe Factory, Visit to Ibom Specialty Hospital, Continuing Medical education and the executive Council meeting proper.

Speaking in Uyo during a courtesy Visit to the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Health, the NMA National President, Dr Francis Faduyile revealed the NEC Meeting was geared towards reshaping the Nigerian Health Sector through policy advocacy and examination of the various issues bedeviling the practice of medicine in Nigeria. He thanked the Akwa Ibom State government for the support given to the Sector in the state especially in the areas of remodelling and equipping Hospitals.

In his message to newsmen, Chairman of the NMA NEC L.O.C, Dr Aniekeme Uwah, extended the invitation to all well-meaning individuals and organizations to be part of the week-long event, while also thanking sponsors for their role in the making the event memorable.