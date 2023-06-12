From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN) has expressed optimism that the new governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani has the capacity to industrialise the State through the revival of moribund textile industries in the State.

President of the Textile Workers Union John Adaji in a statement on Monday said, “Given his antecedents as a pro-democracy activist and wealth of experience in public administration and finance, we have no doubt that Governor Uba Sani will deepen the peace process and remarkably improve on security in Kaduna State. However, there cannot be sustainable peace and security without social justice. Sustainable peace and security must also go hand in hand with sustainable development which must start with urgent re-industrialization of Kaduna State and mass employment of the army of the unemployed youths.

“Our union is willing to partner with the new administration to revive the ailing industries in Kaduna State especially the textile industries with a view of creating jobs for the mass of unemployed youths in the state.

“As a private sector union affiliated to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and a critical stakeholder in the development of the state and the country in general, we wish to pledge our support, and cooperation in the great task of moving Kaduna State and indeed Nigeria to a greater height.

“Even the critics of the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el Rufai will acknowledge the remarkable effort of the past administration in the area of road construction and rehabilitation across the major cities of Kaduna. We have no doubt that the new administration will consolidate on the past achievement and further expand the road network and urban renewal project of the past administration.

“On behalf of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN) and the generality of our members, we congratulate the newly democratically elected Governor of Kaduna State, His Excellency, Uba Sani on his successful election and inauguration as Governor of Kaduna State.”