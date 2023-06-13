… as Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi Leads Lawmakers to the Event at Government House

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a significant ceremony held at the Aliyu Akwe Banquet Hall in Government House Lafia, Tuesday, Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule administered the oath of office to Barr. Muhammed Ubandoma Aliyu as the Secretary to the Government of the State (SSG). Alongside eight newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, including the former Accountant General Zakka Yakubu, and two Members of the Judicial Service Commission were also sworn in.

During the ceremony, Governor Sule emphasized the importance of selfless service, accountability, and the fear of God in carrying out their respective responsibilities. He expressed his unwavering commitment to providing exemplary leadership for the state and called for understanding and cooperation from the citizens.

The Governor took the opportunity to reiterate his support for Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi, who led a delegation of lawmakers from the Nasarawa State House of Assembly to the event. Governor Sule assured that the ongoing crisis surrounding the Speaker’s position would be resolved soon.

Barr. Muhammed Ubandoma Aliyu, who had previously served as the SSG during Governor Sule’s first term, was reappointed for a second term. His experience and dedication to public service make him a valuable asset to the state government.

In his remarks, Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi expressed gratitude to the Governor for his continued support and vowed to work diligently alongside his fellow lawmakers to advance the interests of the people of Nasarawa State.

Speaking after the swearing-in, Zakka Yakubu, the immediate past Accountant General, expressed his gratitude to Governor Sule for the opportunity to serve the state in a different capacity. He pledged his commitment to upholding transparency and fiscal responsibility in his new role.

Similarly, Bar. Issac Danladi, Nasarawa United Chairman, expressed his appreciation for the Governor’s trust in appointing him as a permanent secretary. He affirmed his dedication to upholding the principles of justice and fairness.

Daily Sun report that the event signifies a renewed commitment to good governance, effective public administration, and the resolution of the prevailing crisis. The Governor’s emphasis on transparency, accountability, and the rule of law is expected to guide the actions of the newly sworn-in officials, ensuring the welfare and progress of Nasarawa State and its citizens.