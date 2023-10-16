From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has taken action to appeal the decision of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal (GEPT) that annulled his victory in the March 18 gubernatorial election.

The Governor, in a notice of appeal dated October 15, sighted by our correspondent on Monday in Lafia the Nasasrawa state capital filed his appeal before the Makurdi Division of the Appeal Court.

Recall that the tribunal’s decision, delivered virtually on Monday, October 2, 2023, had declared the election results in favor of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, David Emmanuel Ombugadu, sparking Governor Sule’s call for a review of the verdict.

Governor Sule outlined a formidable list of twenty-seven (27) grounds upon which he seeks to challenge the tribunal’s decision, as he vehemently disputes the verdict of the Justice Ezekiel Ajayi-led Tribunal.

He is determined to have the appellate court set aside the lower court’s decision and affirm his election victory, which was initially declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The case at hand involves not only the incumbent Governor but also the PDP, INEC, and the All Progressives Congress (APC), who are named as 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th respondents, respectively.

Also recall that INEC had previously announced Sule Audu Alhaji as the winner of the election. However, David Emmanuel Ombugadu, unsatisfied with the declaration, approached the Election Petition Tribunal, alleging electoral malpractices and seeking redress.

The Tribunal’s split decision ultimately declared Ombugadu as the lawfully elected Governor of Nasarawa State, a decision Governor Sule vehemently opposes, arguing that the petition lacks merit and should have been dismissed.

The appellate court will now have the task of revisiting these contentious issues and rendering a final judgment that will determine the fate of Nasarawa State’s gubernatorial leadership.