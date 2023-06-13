From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

As member representing Makera Constituency, Hon. Yusuf Liman emerged the Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has called for synergy between the executive and legislative arm of government.

The motion nominating Liman was moved by Hon. Munirat Tanimu Representing Lere East, while Hon. Salisu Dan Dada Bala of Igabi East seconded the motion.

There was however no further nomination, the immediate past Speaker, Yusuf Zailani, who was earlier in the race declared support

In a related development, the lawmakers unanimously agreed to elect Hon. Henry Magaji of Kagarko as Deputy Speaker of the House.

Thereafter, the Clerk of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Barr Sakinatu Hassan declared Yusuf Liman Dahiru of Makera Constituency as the new speaker of 10th Assembly of Kaduna State House of Assembly.

Meanwhile, Governor Uba Sani while receiving the newly elected officials on a courtesy visit at the Government House emphasized the importance of mutual relations between the executive and legislature, stating that, a harmonious working relationship is crucial for achieving sustainable development and improving the lives of citizens.

During the meeting, Governor Sani expressed his appreciation to the lawmakers for paying homage to him and commended their commitment to serving the people of Kaduna State.

He expressed happiness with the level of unity displayed by the lawmakers in electing the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, emphasizing that such unity is essential for effective governance.

The Governor however urged all parties to put the interest of the State above personal or political considerations and work together for the common good.

Addressing concerns about discrimination against any segment of the State, Governor Sani assured that his administration will be inclusive and fair to all citizens, regardless of their ethnic, religious, or political affiliations.

He reiterated his commitment to an open-door policy, encouraging dialogue and collaboration between all stakeholders in order to foster unity and progress in Kaduna State.

Earlier in his speech, the newly elected Speaker, Honorable Yusuf Liman, expressed gratitude to the Governor’s warm reception and support.

He confirmed that their elections were free and fair, reflecting the democratic values of the state and the nation.

The Speaker also assured Governor Sani that the Assembly under his watch, will work harmoniously with his administration, emphasizing their shared goal of improving the lives of the people of Kaduna State.

He pledged the Assembly’s commitment to enacting legislation and providing oversight that will support the Governor’s development agenda and promote good governance in the State.