· Daura emerges Speaker

From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Umaru Dikko Radda, on Tuesday inaugurated the 8th state House of Assembly.

Clerk of the House, Lawal Dansuleiman, who performed the ceremony on behalf of the Governor also swore-in members of the House.

He said that following a consensus agreement earlier on Monday at a meeting with the Governor, stakeholders from the 34 Local Government Areas adopted the member representing Daura Constituency, Nasir Yahya Daura, as Speaker of the House while Hon. Abduljalal Haruna Runka, emerged Deputy Speaker respectively

According to the Clerk, “Governor Radda during the meeting, expressed that the decision was aimed at strengthening unity and inclusiveness in the legislative duties and delivering a people’s-parliament that Katsina will be proud of.”

Some other principle officers who also emerged by consensus include, Hon. Shamsuddeen Dabai as House Leader, Hon. Ibrahim Umar Dikko, Chief Whip, Hon. Mustapha Yusuf Jibia, Deputy House Leader, and Hon. Salisu Rimaye as Deputy Chief Whip.

In his inaugural speech, the new Speaker pledged to carry everybody along.