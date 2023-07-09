From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has approved the appointment of Chief Jones Nnanna Ike as the General Manager of Abia Newspapers Corporation, publishers of the National Ambassador Newspapers.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information and Culture , Prince Okey Kanu during a meeting with the management of the Corporation at the Company’s Headquarters in Umuahia.

Kanu said the appointment of Ike, contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Kenneth Kalu, took effect from July 5, 2023.

Chief Ike, a veteran Journalist and politician, brings a wealth of experience in the media and politics spanning over three decades into the job.

The new Abia Newspapers GM has worked in several Newspaper organizations, including Leadership Newspapers.

He was also a guest writer with the Pilot Newspapers as well as being a regular contributor to several leading Newspapers in the country.

Ike was also one time elected Chairman of Arochukwu Local Government Council of Abia State.