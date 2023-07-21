From Jude Dangwam, Jos

The Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Gyang Bere has expressed readiness to collaborate with members of the Correspondent Chapel of the NUJ Plateau State Council in the rebuilding efforts of Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

He commended the Journalists for projecting Plateau State in good light and called for greater collaboration in telling the Plateau story to the global community.

The Director made the call on Friday while interacting with members of the Chapel when he paid an unscheduled visit on them at the NUJ Secretariat in Jos the State Capital.

He explained that the Governor has been up and doing towards putting an end to the security challenges he inherited bedeviling the State, and is optimistic that Plateau will reclaimed her lost glory of the home of peace and tourism in the country.

The Director briefed Members of the fourth estate of the realm on the steps so far taken by Governor Caleb Mutfwang amongst which is a visit to various heads of security agencies with assurances of strong collaboration to end the wonton killings in the State.

He said he remain optimistic that the efforts will help in restoring peace and unity in the state, as well as building confidence and consensus among citizens of Plateau State.

Mr. Bere who was the Chairman of the Correspondent Chapel before his appointment as the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor was accompanied by the Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Mrs. Martha Nyam, both described their visit as home coming.

The Acting Chairman of the Chapel, Mr. Douglas Francis of Arise News applauded the Director for the visit and assured him and the government of Plateau State of the support of members of the Chapel in building a peaceful and united Plateau.