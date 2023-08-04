From Jude Dangwam, Jos

The Executive Governor of Plateau State His Excellency Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has sworn-in the 19 Commissioners recently screen and confirmed by the Plateau State House of Assembly as Members of the State Executive Council.

The new Commissioners were assigned with respective portfolio with a charged to give their best for the actualization of the policies and programmes of the Mutfwang led administration.

Mutfwang stated this during the Swearing-in/Oath taking ceremony of the new commissioners held at Langfield Leisure Park and Garding in Jos the State Capital on Friday amidst jubilation by family members, friends, well-wishers and party supporters who turned out in White and Green colours.

He noted that the choice of members of his cabinet has not been funny with him and sort for the understanding of those who could not make it to the commissioner list. “It has not been easy to come up with these personalities, I beg of you for your understanding, everybody can not be a Commissioner.

“Let me charged you, this is not an opportunity to pursue your selfish goals and desire.You do not represent the LGA you are coming from, but represent citizens of Plateau State.

“We will be holding you accountable, this is not a traditional titles, we will be checking your records and if is not up to expectation we will bring another person.”

The Governor commended workers for calling off the strike action earlier inherited from the past administration and pledged to give priority to the welfare of workers in the state.

He disclosed that the staff verification exercise has saved nothing less than N500 million and will continue to do so until the right workers are paid in the state. “The Staff verification save nothing less than 500 million naira, we will continue to ensure that the right workers are paid.

“We are working on some packages of palliatives, I want to assure you that palliatives will not be diverted, the poorest of the poor will be first consideration as we go in that order.

The new commissioners and their portfolio are; “Hon. Peter L Gwom from Barkin Ladi LGA-Environment, Hon. Sule Musa Haruna from Bassa -Commerce, Hon. Adams Bulus Leshak from Bokkos-Works, Hon. Musa Ibrahim Ashoms from Jos East LGA -Information, Hon. Peter Nyam Gai from Jos North- Lands and Survey, Mr. Jatau Davou Gyang from Jos South -Ministry of Transport”

Also is “Hon. Bugama Samson Ishaku from Kanke -Agriculture, Hon. Ephraim Usman from Kanam LGA -Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Joshua Lever Ubandoma from Langtang North -Housing and Urban Development, Asso, Prof. Obert Gossele Nanjul from Langtang South -Science and Technology, Hon. Mrs. Caroline Pangiang from Mikang LGA for Women Affairs.”

While, “Mrs. Dongkum Grace Shwarta from Pankshin -Finance, Hon. Chrysanthus Dawam from Quaan-Pan -Budget and Planning, Dr. (Mrs) Kachollom Pyam Gang from Riyom LGA -Education (Higher Education), Hon. Noel Naanniap Nkup from Shendam -Water Resources and Energy, Hon. Nyalun M. Salibu from Wase LGA -Education (Secondary Education), Hon. Bashir Lawandi Datti from Jos North -Sports and Youth Development, Dr. Cletus Shurkuk from Pankshin LGA -Health, Hon. Jamila Tukur Bitrus from Qua’an-Pan- -Tourism and Hospitality” respectively.