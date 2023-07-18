From Jude Dangwam, Jos

The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has described the traditional institution in the state as central to the actualization of sustainable peace and unity among communities by his administration.

Governor Mutfwang stated this when he received the Plateau State Traditional Council of Chiefs and Emirs led by the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da. Jacob Gyang Buba on a courtesy visit at the New Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos.

The Director of Press and Public Affairs Mr. Gyang Bere in a statement says the Governor applauded the First Class Chiefs for working assiduously for peace in their respective domains and urged them to put more effort into protecting their communities against any form of invasion.

“We have found it necessary that we must engage our people to let them know what is happening, to take suggestions from them on what to do. This will enable us to reverse this negative trend that has put us in the news lately for the wrong reasons.

“We need leadership, and leadership in our Chiefdom and communities can only be provided by you, the traditional rulers.

“One key institution that will promote this unity is the Council of Chiefs and Emirs and you must work assiduously to promote peace and unity in the state. We have high regard for you as individual royal fathers and collectively as a Council.”

Governor Mutfwang said his administration is determined to add value to governance in the state and not to fight anyone.

“By the grace of God, we are doing the best we can to address the security challenge in Plateau, because it is a major distraction in efforts to get down to the business of governance.

“We didn’t come to fight anybody, we came that we may develop Plateau and this is only a distraction to us. Let me call again on our leaders across faiths that this is the time to know genuine leaders.

“This is the time to know leaders that will rise and say no, we cannot continue to fight ourselves and destroy ourselves.” The governor stated

Mutfwang hinted plans to convene a stakeholders meeting that will bring together under one umbrella the traditional rulers, religious and community leaders to chat a way forward towards changing the negative perception about the state.

The Chairman, Plateau State Traditional Council of Chiefs and Emirs, the Gbong Gwom Jos, His Majesty, Da. Jacob Gyang Buba who spoke earlier congratulated Governor Mutfwang on his recent victory at the polls and subsequent inauguration as the Executive Governor of the State.

He condoled with the Governor and the people of Plateau State over the deteriorating security challenges confronting the state and urged him to remain focused and firm in providing purposely and credible leadership for the state.

The Gbong Gwom Jos commended the measures so far taken by the Chief Executive of the state in addressing the current security challenge and prayed that the efforts he has put in will yield the desired results.

He pledged the loyalty and support of the traditional institution in offering wise counsel to enable the state bounce back to its glory as the “Home of Peace and Tourism”.