From Jude Dangwam, Jos

The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has engaged with a college of Permanent Secretaries in the State with a view to achieved a world class civil Service which is the life wire of any government in the world.

He expressed the determination of his administration to restore confidence in the civil service which is expected to play a greater role in the implementation of programs of the administration.

Mutfwang in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media Gyang Bere stated this while addressing the Permanent Secretaries yesterday at the New Government House Little Rayfield, Jos.

He tasked them on efficient service delivery in the state Civil Service. “We are the bearers of the trust of the people of Plateau State and Civil Servants are the custodians of the trust.

“Training and retraining of staff is a must under this administration in order to build capacity of personnel for efficient and productive services”, the Governor assured.

Governor Mutfwang reiterated tha his administration will be firm but just in dealing with all in other to build confidence, trust and transparency in carrying out day-to-day activities of his administration.

The Head of Civil Service, Plateau State, Barr. Mrs. Rauta Joshua Dakok who spoke earlier, congratulated the Governor over his overwhelming victory at the polls and subsequent taking of oath of office as the 6th Executive Governor of Plateau State.

She welcomed Governor into the Government House and assured him of the total support of public servants in the implementation of government policies for the greater good of Plateau citizens.

In her words, “Sir, we are here this morning as College of Permanent Secretaries to congratulate you on your election as the Governor of Plateau State. This is the group of people that are the engine room of government that will work with you. In the civil service, they head the affairs in their respective Ministries.

“It is mandatory for civil servants to give hundred percent loyalty to whatever government that is on ground and we are here to pledge our unalloyed support. We will provide you with a friendly environment that you can operate freely to realize your dream for the state.

“Sir, you came at a time that the civil servants are on strike, it was not intentional, There is a committee that has been meeting with the Labour Union to see how they can call off the strike to enable them come back to office.” She explained.