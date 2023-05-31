From Jude Dangwam, Jos

PLATEAU State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has dissolved Chief Executives, Chairmen and Members of Commissions, Board and Parastatals with immediate effect excluding those in statutory Commissions as specified in the constitution.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary Policy and General Services, Mr. Peter Wuyep for the Secretary to the Government of Plateau State yesterday, directed all concerned to handover government properties including vehicles in their possession to the most Senior Director in their establishment with immediate effect.

The relieved letter titled: Dissolution of Chief Executives, Chairmen and Members of Commission, Board and Parastatals in Plateau State ” reads in path.

“The Executive Governor of Plateau State Barr. Caleb M. Mutfwang has approved the dissolution of Chief Executives, Chairmen and Members of Commission, Board and Parastatals with immediate effect, except for statutory Commissions as specified in the Constitution

“You are to handover affairs of the office and government properties including vehicles in your possession to the most Senior Director in your organization.”

Mutfwang thanked them for their contributions and wished them well in their future endeavors.