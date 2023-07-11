…. set Committee to audit legacy projects

From Jude Dangwam, Jos

The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has approved the appointments of Hon. Samuel Godongs as the Director General, Directorate of Research, Documentation and Planning in the State alongside 19 others.

Mutfwang also approved the constitution of a Committee to Audit Legacy Projects across the State initiated and awarded by the past administration.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs to Executive Governor of Plateau State Mr. Gyang Bere.

Mr. Wayas Jim Pam has been appointed as the Acting Chairman Plateau State Internal Revenue Service with Hon. Sunday Abdu a the Executive Secretary Plateau State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

In the set of appointment, Kachollom Rita Pam is to served as the Acting General Manager, Plateau Radio Television Corporation, Jos while Professor Ezra Gunen is the new Director of Sports with Mr. Chuwang Pwajok now the new General Manger, Plateau State Tourism Corporation respectively.

Mutfwang has Constituted members of the Local Government Service Commission with Chief Simon Tangni as Chairman, while

Hon. David Racha is the Commissioner 1 and the former Deputy Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Joyce Ramnap as the Commissioner 2.

The Governor equally appointed popular sports presenter Mr. Ferdinand Mbum as the General Manager of Mighty Jets Football Club Management Committee with Salisu Nakande as the Assistant General Manager.

Members of the Legacy projects audit committee consist of Arc. J. D Mangai as Chairman, BLD. Everest Miri, Barr. Illiya Shanding, Engr. Sam Obiorah, Mr. Joseph Laguma, Engr. Domna Fantur, QS Evelyn Madugu, Barr. Dangkat Dalong as members and QS Ezekiel Rugu to served as Secretary of the Committee respectively.

