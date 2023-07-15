From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has made key reappointments to reaffirm his commitment to ensuring that the state remains on course for prosperity and sustainable development.

Amongst the appointments are Ms Tara Adefope, who will be returning as the Director General of Oyo State Bureau of Public Procurement.

The governor has also given his approval for Colonel Bisiriyu Olayinka Olayanju (retd) to continue serving as the Commandant of the Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun) in the state.

Meanwhile, Mufutau Open Salawu has been appointed as the new Executive Assistant on Project Monitoring to the governor.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi, confirmed that these appointments were with immediate effect in a letter he signed on Friday and made available to journalists by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

Makinde congratulated the appointees and reminded them that their appointment is a call to service.

The move by the governor, according to Olanrewaju, is a strategic decision aimed at maintaining a positive trajectory for the state, adding that by appointing individuals with the requisite experience and leadership skills, the governor is positioning Oyo State as a leading force in Nigeria’s quest for development.

The new appointees are expected to work tirelessly to ensure that Oyo State continues to make giant strides in its quest for economic growth and sustainable development.