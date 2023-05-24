From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor Mr Udom Emmanuel has unveiled and presented to the public seven volumes of the 2022 edition of 168 revised Laws of the state.

Unveiling the state laws, Monday, at Banquet Hall, Government House, Uyo, Governor Emmanuel, said that the 2022 revised laws would allow for the efficient administration of laws and justice in the state, adding that it is one of the legacies of the present administration to the people.

The governor announced that free copies of the 2022 revised state laws will be made available in the courts across the state.

“I told the state Attorney-General in January this year that I will not leave office if I don’t have these laws published and unveiled. But I want to thank the Solicitor-General, the entire team, public law officers, the Ministry of Justice, and all those who contributed and made this day successful.

“There are many legacies that we have left but I want to thank you for painstakingly carrying out this law reforms. Today for efficient and effective administration and justice in the state, we have presented this as part of the soft infrastructure we are leaving behind as part of the processes to make the administration of law easy for everybody to understand.

The Chief Executive commended the state Attorney-General and his legal team for their invaluable contributions towards making the revised edition of the laws a success.

The state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Uko Udom, SAN, in his address noted that the dynamism of law makes it imperative to revise the state laws periodically for a smooth administration of laws in the state.

The commissioner thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for supporting the committee and assured that copies will be made available at designated High Courts.

Presenting the synopsis of the revised Laws, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice and Solicitor-General, Mr Mfon Edemekong, stated that upon the approval granted by the Governor through a resolution passed by the State House of Assembly last year, the revision of the laws of the state commenced.

Edemekong noted that the revised laws consist of 168 laws presented in seven volumes, with the seventh volume containing selected federal enactments commonly used in their jurisdiction, while repeal and obsolete laws have been expunged from the law books and replaced by new ones, among others.

“The following features are therefore to be noted, the revised laws contain a total of 168 laws presented in seven volumes, the seventh volume contains selected federal enactments which are commonly used in our jurisdiction revised laws in line with new trends,” she stated.