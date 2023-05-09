Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has bagged the 2023 Merit Award of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), in recognition of his contributions to the development of the accounting profession in Nigeria.

Presenting the award to the Governor, at the Monarch Event, Ikate Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos, yesterday, the President of ICAN, Mallam Tijjani Musa Isa acknowledged the passion and towering contributions of Gov. Udom Emmanuel to the development of the body and the country at large.

The President said Governor Emmanuel was among ICAN members who have positive marks in Nigeria’s political development, as such he had no hesitation in approving his nomination for the Merit Award.

Responding on behalf of other awardees, Governor Emmanuel mentioned that the Merit Award from ICAN was dear to him, as the occasion marked the second time he had personally received an award in his eight years as governor, indicating that on other occasions, he had always received awards by proxy.

Appreciating the Council Members and past presidents for ensuring that the ICAN remained a leading professional body by maintaining high standards, the governor reiterated that himself and other awardees would continue to give back, as well as continue to ensure transparency and accountability in their professional dealings.

Governor Emmanuel who bagged his Merit Award from the Members’ Category at the event, is a graduate of Accounting from the University of Lagos and holds a Master Degree in Corporate Governance from Leeds Metropolitan University, United Kingdom. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA), as well as a Fellow of the Institute of Financial Management.

Before becoming Governor in 2015, he held many Non-Executive Director positions at Zenith Bank and later became an Executive Director of the bank.

Governor Emmanuel has also served as a Non-Executive Director, Africa Finance Corporation (AFC); and Director, Nigerian Inter-Banks Settlement System (NIBBS). Also, prior to becoming Governor, he served as the Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State Governor.