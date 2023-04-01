From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State governor- elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf has warned domestic and international lenders against extending facilities to the state government, insisting that he would not honour any such transaction when he assumes office.

The advisory, the second in a space of 24 hours, is coming despite strong protest by the Kano State government that such advisory by the Governor – elect, who was yet to be sworn-in was confusing the public and generating tension in the state.

A statement issued on Saturday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor- elect, Sanusi Bature Dawakin directed that, “Effective from March 18th to May 29th, no lender (domestic and international) shall approve and issue any loan facility to Kano State Government without the expressed consent of the incoming administration.”

“Any such loan approved and issued to the Kano State government between the date of election and the date of swearing in, without knowledge and consent of the incoming administration will not be honoured by the new administration” The Governor – elect stated.

“All subsisting lenders to the Kano State government shall take notice that all terms and conditions for existing loan facilities shall be renegotiated by new administration guided by the utilization audit/ review of each loan facility” said the Governor – elect .

Power Tussle in Kano: “You are not yet the Governor; wait until you’re sworn-in, Ganduje replies Kano governor’s-elect.

Kano state government has counseled the governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf to wait until he is sworn –in as Governor of the state before exercising the powers of a governor.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba, on Friday , declared that the advisory issued by the governor-elect had generated a lot of tension and was likely to cause an unnecessary confusion in the state.

Garba in the statement said that the action of the governor-elect by issuing directive on laid down policy while an incumbent is yet to run his full term amounts to jumping the gun.

The statement reminded the Governor – elect that as far as the transition of power is concerned as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje remains the governor of the state until May 29th and therefore, reserves the right to carry out his functions in public interest even on the eve of his exit.

The statement also noted that, “Until he (Abba Kabir Yusuf) subscribes to the oath of office as governor on May 29th, he remains what he is- A governor-elect and does not have the powers of the governor.

“All he can do is to reverse some of the actions taken by his predecessor when he assumes office if there is a valid reason to do so. No governor-elect has the constitutional or legal powers to determine the direction of a state until he is sworn- in,” the statement asserted.

The statement also observed that governors have powers to allocate plots in their state, reminding the Governor- elect that based on available records, the previous government of Engineer Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, which he served as a commissioner equally allocated plots in public places.

Areas where the previous administration allocated plots, the statement held, included the city wall, allocation of land from Kofar Nassarawa to Kofar Mata; shops at the Kofar Mata Eid Prayer Ground facing the Orion Cinema and from Kofar Mata to ‘Yan yashi opposite the Eid Ground and from Kofar Kabuga to Kofar Famfo facing the old Campus of Bayero University.

The statement therefore called on individuals and organisations who acquired land after following due process and procedures not to be threatened by the directive issued by the governor – elect.

It could be recalled that the Governor – elect had earlier issued an advisory to individuals, groups and organistions to discontinue ongoing construction works on public places, warning that anyone who elects to contravene the advisory, was doing that at his own peril.

The incoming governor warned that all ongoing construction works within and around schools, religious and cultural sites, hospitals, grave yards and along the city walls must be discontinued.

“You are also advised to discontinue the demolition of, and the construction on, all existing public buildings belonging to the government and people of Kano State” he declared.

“This advisory is issued in the public interest, effective from today Thursday 30th March, 2023 till further notice” he stated.

Daily Sun observed that under the Ganduje administration, leave is granted to individuals and organizations to construct corner shops on the fences of select public schools and other public institutions in the state.

In September 2022, the Kano State Urban Planning Development Authority(KAUPPDA) stated that it granted approval for the construction of fence in selected schools to improve the security situation around the schools.

The Managing Director of the Authority, Suleiman Ahmad Abdulwahab told the members of the House of Assembly on tour of this construction that the lands were not sold out to any individual while the shops were being constructed with the permission of the school authority, the state government and the state Assembly.

He explained that the Parent Teachers Association of the schools, their Old Boys Association and other stakeholders had requested for these construction to enable the schools generate income to enhance their security.