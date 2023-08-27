Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State Governor Dr Kefas Agbu has expressed sadness of the demise of the former chairman of the People’s Democratic Party PDP in the state Mr Victor Bala Kona.

Kona, who died in the early hours of Sunday at a hospital in Abuja after a protracted illness, served as the state chairman of PDP from 2012 to 2020 and aspired for the gubernatorial ticket of the part in the runup to the 2023 general election where he lost out to Governor Agbu.

The condolence message issued in Jalingo on Monday and signed by Honorable Emmanuel Bello, Special Adviser, Media and Digital Communications to the governor read in part that “the sad news of the passage of the former Chairman of our great party, Chief Victor Bala Kona, is such a painful one.

“We didn’t only lose a political icon but a father and a consummate family man. Hon. Victor Bala Kona place in our history is one that is assured and would be respected at all times. His death came at a time his wealth of experience and knowledge would be most needed. I hereby extend my heart felt condolences to his family and all of us left to mourn this disturbing and irreparable loss”.

Similarly, the Taraba State chapter of the PDP has described Kona’s death as a collosal lost to the family, party, and the entire people of the state.

Mr Andeta’rang Irammae, state Publicity Secretary of the party told pressmen that, “the People’s Democratic Party, Taraba state chapter is deeply saddened by news of the death of her former chairman Chief Victor Bala Kona (Garkuwan Bakundi), which occurred early today 27th August 2023 in Abuja.

“Late Chief Victor Bala Kona (Garkuwan Bakundi) was chairman of the Party from March 2012 to August 2020, during which he worked tirelessly for the growth and sustained leadership streak of the party in the state.

“His loss at this time of our political journey is sad and colossal as the government and party that he had assiduously worked for would have continued to benefit from his fountain of wisdom and knowledge. May God grant us all the fortitude and succour to bear his absence and grant the party his replacement”.