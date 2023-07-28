Lawmakers approve 20 Special Advisers to governor

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has submitted 17 commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as members of the State Executive Council.

Rt Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House, announced this during an emergency sitting of the House in Lafia, today Friday.

“They are Aishatu Rufai Ibrahim -Awe LGA, Umar Abubakar Dan’akano-Awe LGA, Mr Yakubu Kwanta -Akwanga LGA, Munirat Abdullahi-Doma LGA, Timothy Kasuwa-Karu LGA, Margaret Elayo-Keana LGA, Bala Mulki Keffi LGA, John Mamman Kokona LGA.

Others are Barr Abubakar Imam ZANWA, Lafia LGA, Hon Aliyu Ahmed Tijjani, Nasarawa LGA, Haruna Musa, Nassarawa Eggon LGA, Muhammed Eyimoga, Obi LGA, Barr Labaran MAGAJI, Toto, LGA, Dr Gaza Gwamna, Toto LGA, Mu’azu Gosho, Wamba LGA, Samuel Kafu Emgba Lafia LGA and Ja’afaru Ango, Karu LGA.

The Speaker said that their appointments were based on merit, integrity, prudence and wealth of experience.

The Speaker of the House, Balarabe Abdullahi directed the nominees to submit 30 copies of their Curriculum Vitae (CV) on or before Monday, July 31st, 2023 and to appear for screening on Tuesday, August 1st, 2023.

In a related development, the Nasarawa State House of Assembly has approved the request for the appointment of 20 Special Advisers by Gov Abdullahi Sule.

The Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi announced the approval during the emergency sitting of the House in Lafia.

The Speaker said that the speedy approval was to enable the Governor to appoint the 20 Special Advisers that would help him in achieving his administration policies.

The Speaker assured of the House’s readiness to effectively collaborate with the Executive arm in order to ensure speedy development in the state.