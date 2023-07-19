From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nasarawa state Governor Engineer Andullahi Sule, has appealed to the Chief of Defence Staff(CDS), Major General Christopher Musa, to deploy more troops to the state to prevent the invasion of bandits.

He said the deployment has become necessary following the discovery of litenum deposit in the state.

Sule, made the appeal when he visited the CDS in his office at the Defence Headquarters, in Abuja.

The governor who was accompanied by top members of his cabinet, said they were at the DHQ, to intimate the CDS of large discovery of litenum deposits in the state and the need to beef up security to avoid what is happening in Zamfara State where bandits and other criminal groups are taking advantage of the mineral resources there to cause havoc on the citizens.

He said that with the discovery of litenum desposit, criminals may want to relocate to the state to cause mayhem and that his visit was to alert the Defence Chief to avert such dangers.

The governor while congratulating the CDS on his appointment, commended the Armed Forces of Nigeria ( AFN)p for providing adequate security to the State.

Welcoming the governor and his delegation to his office, the CDS thanked the governor for his support to the military and developmental initiatives for the state and assured him of the continuous support of Armed Forces to Nasarawa state which he said, is strategically close to the Federal Capital.

Gen. Musa, called on the governor to put all necessary regulatory control on mining activities in state to forestall security breaches, adding that there is need to be proactive to maintain continuous peace in Nasarawa State.