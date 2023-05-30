From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The broadcasting industry is in mourning following the passing of Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, an eminent entrepreneur and the founder of DAAR Communications.

Governor Abdullahi A. Sule of Nasarawa State expressed profound sorrow at the passing of this media giant in a press release signed by his chief press secretary sent to reporters on Tuesday.

Sule said Chief Raymond Dokpesi is renowned for his significant contributions to the Nigerian media landscape, and established DAAR Communications, which houses the prestigious Africa Independent Television (AIT).

Governor Sule fondly recollected Chief Dokpesi’s unwavering commitment and vision, acknowledging the resounding success of DAAR Communications and AIT as a testament to his indelible legacy. The governor lamented the loss, stating, “He will be greatly missed.”

In this time of sorrow, Sule offered his heartfelt prayers, beseeching God to grant Chief Raymond Dokpesi’s soul eternal rest and forgiveness for any shortcomings he may have had.

The governor also extended his condolences to Chief Dokpesi’s immediate family, the Board and Management of DAAR Communications, as well as the staff, associates, and friends of the late media guru. He expressed his hopes that they find the strength to endure this profound loss.

“The passing of Chief Raymond Dokpesi leaves an immense void in the media industry, and his contributions will be remembered and celebrated for years to come,” he added.