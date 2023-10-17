From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

As part of strategies to control farmers/ herders clashes and improve security in schools as well as ensure general security of lives and property in Gombe State, the State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has demanded the deployment of more personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to the state, specifically those in Agro Rangers Unit and general duty operatives to assist in the control of farmers/herders clashes among other forms of insecurity bedevilling the state.

Yahaya stated this while addressing the NSCDC Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi and other top members of the management team at the corps’ national headquarters in Abuja.

According to him, Gombe shares borders with five states most of whom have suffered crises, thus, making his state to become relatively populated with incidences of clashes between farmers and herders.

The governor expressed hope that the presence of Agro Rangers personnel who are specifically trained to attend to such complex issues of farmers and herders conflict will save the state from such menace towards the end of October as the rains cease.

According to him, the demand for additional deployment of Agro Rangers personnel before October ending is to avert incidences of clashes as the movement of cattle rearers usually commences at that period and the personnel will be of immense benefits to control clashes and mediate conflict if any.

Also, he expressed optimism that if the security of lives and property was achieved, it would result in food security.

The governor decried the high rate of out-of-school children especially girl child which he attributed to the closure of almost all boarding schools for girls in the state.

In a statement, the governor solicited the assistance of the corps to reverse the situation by ensuring a safe and secure environment for learning, describing the NSCDC as a serious stakeholder in security.

He also promised as Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum to create an opportunity for the Commandant General (CG) to address them on security issues whenever the governors convene a meeting.

In his remarks, the CG assured Yahaya of his agency’s co-operation and collaboration, stating that his request would be attended to upon the completion of the ongoing quarterly training of Agro Rangers personnel.

He explained that the Agro Rangers Unit has resolved more than 1,000 cases nationwide, adding that as a special unit, Agro Rangers provide security for farmers and agro-allied investments.

On the protection of schools, Audi explained that as a lead agency in the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure, his administration will respond to the protection of schools in Gombe State under the Safe Schools Project whose headquarters is housed by the corps.

“NSCDC promotes and adopts a non-kinetic strategy which generates more results” the Commandant General added.