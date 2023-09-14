By Merit Ibe

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has emerged as 2023 Consumer Rights Advocate Governor, alongside the General Manager of LASOCPA , Afolabi Solebo, who was also honoured with a Special Recognition Award for protecting the rights of consumers in Lagos State.

The award was organised by BrandXchange, a Public Relations firm dedicated to empowering Nigerian consumers with the ability to voice their opinions, experiences, and strives to hold brands accountable for their promises.

Represented at the event on Thursday, themed: “Consumer Satisfaction Index”, by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Mrs. Oluremi Ososanya and the Permanent Secretary Information and Strategy, Mr. Olumide Shogunle, the Governor described the honor as not just a recognition but a celebration of the collective achievements of the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency, LASCOPA.

He commeded the initiative of the organiser of the award, saying that the gesture is geared towards protecting the interest of consumers through advocacy and raising awareness on consumer rights.

In his words: “As we all know, the overriding responsibility of government as enshrined in the constitution is to ensure the welfare and security of the citizens. Promoting citizen’s welfare connotes among other things, protecting them against exploitation and ensuring that they receive value for their money spent on goods and services.”

He explained that the establishment of LASCOPA was because the State Government recognized the need to put in place an agency that would be charged with the responsibility of ensuring that people are not shortchanged or exploited and receive the satisfaction expected from the goods and services purchased.

The Governor added that the fact the award recognition is also being extended to the General Manager of LASCOPA, shows that the efforts and dedication of Mr. Solebo to consumer protection is in line with the vision of the agency.

He informed that the award would spur his administration to continue to advocate for consumer rights, fighting against injustices and striving for a market place where every consumer is treated fairly with respect.

The Governor promised that “We will not rest on our oars, we will continue to strengthen the capacity of LASCOPA to do more especially in ensuring that our advocacy campaign is sustained for more effectiveness and wider reach.”

The General Manager of LASOCPA , Afolabi Solebo who was also one of the award recipients at the event, thanked Brandxchange for taking the bold step of empowering Nigerian consumers to give feedback on brands across various categories and about the efforts of LASCOPA.

Solebo assured the consuming public that the agency will not relent in its oars to continue to prioritize the interest of consumers and ensure justice for aggrieved consumers and displeased service providers.

He said: “ We will continue to ensure Consumer Satisfaction, Value For Money And Protection From Hazardous Products. The replacement of hazardous products with safe products and seek ways and means of eliminating hazardous products from the market in conjunction with the relevant Government Agencies.”

In a Goodwill Message, the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, who was also awarded at the event, averred that the Consumers Value Awards attest to the power of consumer influence and the significant role consumers play in shaping the business landscape.

He called on consumers to recognize their responsibilities to make informed choices, transparency, and support businesses that align with their values, such that they can collectively create a market that champions integrity, sustainability and social responsibility.

The CEO Brandxchange and organizer of the awards, Mr. Akonte Ekine, while giving a background to the award, stated that the firm received an overwhelming response from consumers across the country who took the time to nominate and vote for their favorite brands.

“It’s a testament to the active and discerning nature of consumers as over 300 brands were nominated for consideration,” he added.