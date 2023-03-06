By Chukwudi Nweje

Ahead of the March 1 governorship and House of Assembly elections, the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in Lagos State has debunked reports on social media that its governorship candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) was stepping down for the Labour party (LP) candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivor.

A Twitter user @zuccinille had claimed that Jandor will collapse his structure to work for a certain political party.

The LP candidate, Rhodes-Vivour had also reportedly said that that he is talking with “the real owners of PDP structure in Lagos State” for that purpose

But in a message Monday morning, PDP publicity Secretary in the state, Hakeem Amode, who is also Chairman, Media and Publicity Team for JandorFunke 2023 Campaign Council said the PDP is not in any talks with any political party neither is its governorship candidate planning to step down for any other candidate of any political party.

He noted that the PDP is a proper democratic party and that only the state executive of the party can be described as the custodian of the PDP.

He said, “The PDP is a proper democratic party, and it is only the state executive of the party as recognised by the national body can be described as the custodian of the PDP under the leadership of the party’s Governorship Candidate Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor).

“So, whoever GbadeboRhodes-Vivour is talking to are only representing themselves and not Lagos PDP as there is no official conversation across the two-party lines at the moment, and Jandor is not planning to step down for any candidate.”

Amode said Jando is a self-made political force in Lagos and remains committed to liberating Lagos State from the incumbent oligarchy government.

The statement read, “It is important at this time to issue this statement due to a recent statement credited to Mr Rhodes-Vivour and purported message broadcasted on a Twitter handle @zuccinille who claimed that Jandor will collapse his structure to work for a certain political party.

“Jandor as a candidate in this election achieved making the Jandor brand a household name in Lagos on his own merit due to his immense hard work, and he’s not riding on any sudden waves.

“We are using this opportunity to urge our teeming supporters and good people of Lagos State that the decision of the people to ensure that Lagos break free will be respected and defended in the coming gubernatorial election of March 11.

“The efforts to liberate Lagos from the present oligarchy government of APC cannot be undermined by people who do not see such a great battle that must be won and cannot be subjected to social media cruise.”