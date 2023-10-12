Daniel Kanu

Chief Frank Emeka, U.S based businessman and Real Estate mogul, has congratulated the Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, just as he urged Abians to give him maximum support as he strives to pilot the affairs of the state.

Chief Emeka stated this in a press statement issued after the election tribunal in its judgement upheld the elections of Dr Alex Otti, and noted that the Governor has so far not disappointed Abians in his leadership style.

Said Chief Frank Emeka said, “I want to congratulate our amiable Governor over his victory at the tribunal. That victory is not just for him but for the whole of Abians who have been yearning for good governance.

“Dr Otti, since he assumed office, has not rested. He has tirelessly provided Abians with the needed leadership and quality Governance they have been yearning for. He is repositioning the state for greatness and needs the unalloyed support of all Abians irrespective of their political and religious affiliations.”

“I urge all Abians to give him the maximum support in his tireless efforts in repositioning the state for greatness. The court cases is all a distraction. It should never in the first place happen. I am glad the court has now put a seal to his victory at the polls.

“It is now left for politicians and Abians to rally round him and give him the needed support to take our state out of the doldrums.”

Chief Emeka vowed to support Dr Alex Otti in his stride to fix Aba and turn it around as the true commercial center of Nigeria. To this end, I said I would be bringing U.S based investors to Abia state to support the Governor’s determination to increase the states foreign direct investments.