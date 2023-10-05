From Joseph Obukata, Warri

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, has appointed former governorship candidate under the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in the March 18 governorship election, Comrade Sunny Ofehe as his Executive Assistant, External Relations and Diaspora Affairs.

The appointment was conveyed in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu.

The appointment takes effect from 18th September, 2023.

The letter reads; “I am pleased to convey to you, your appointment as Executive Assistant (External Relations and Diaspora Affairs) to His Excellency, the Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff F.O. Oborevwori, with effect from 18th September, 2023.

“Your appointment, is at the instance and pleasure of His Excellency, the Governor”.

Untill his appointment, Nigerian-born Dutch Environmental Rights Activist, who has Industrial Chemical in his professional background, was a governorship candidate under the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in the March 18 governorship election.

He is renowned for his expertise in addressing the issues of environmental degradation in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, with a particular focus on minority rights and the operations of international oil companies at the European Union and United Nations levels.

Having lived in Europe for more than 27 years and possessing a robust background in civil society, Ofehe leveraged his extensive time abroad to build a network encompassing international and regional institutions, civil society organizations, and individuals, with a special emphasis on his ability to attract investment-oriented opportunities to the country.

Governor Oborevwori’s decision to appoint Ofehe reflects his recognition of Ofehe’s contributions and competence in these areas.

PHOTO; His Excellency, the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff F.O. Oborevwori and his newly appointed Executive Assistant on External Relations and Diaspora Affairs, Comrade (Chief) Sunny Ofehe at Government House Asaba, on Thursday October 5, 2023