From Jude Dangwam, Jos

The Executive Governor of Plateau State Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has sworn-in the newly appointed Chief of Staff, Mr. Jerry Satmak, Deputy Chief of Staff alongside four of his Special Adviser including Chairman and Members of the Plateau State House of Assembly Commission.

He admonished them to see their appointments as a responsibility and trust bestowed on them by Plateau citizens and must give their best for the success of the administration and the collective growth of Plateau State.

The Governor stated this on Friday during the swearing-in ceremony held at the Victoria Gowon Multipurpose Auditorium, Government House Little Rayfield in Jos the State Capital.

He equally explained that the committee constituted to review the recent employment into the civil service by the outgoing administration is not to witch hunt anybody.

“Let me say this quickly; those who have been appointed to serve in the committee to review the issue of appointment, that we do not intend to witch-hunt anyone.

“As a matter of fact, the information that we based our action on are coming from citizens and we thought it will be irresponsible not to investigate such complaints.

“We will continue to do all we can to ensure that the process is seamless, fair and just. We won’t threat anyone in isolation and I can assure you that no one will be victimized.”

He assured those who have been victimized in the civil service, for one action or the other of good intention of government to address the issues squarely without intimidation. And urged citizens of the state to continue to pray for government as it unfolds policies that are beneficial to citizens.

Speaking on behalf of the appointees, the Special Adviser on Political Affairs, Hon. Latep Dabang, appreciated the Governor for choosing them to serve in their respective capacity.

He assured Governor Mutfwang that himself and other officers would bring to bear their wealth of experience to add value to the administration with a view to ensure the requisite development that Plateau people are yearning for over the years is actualize.