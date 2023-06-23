From Jude Dangwam, Jos

The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has described the appointments of the new Service Chiefs and the Acting Inspector General of Police by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a step in the right direction.

He said he is optimistic that the cream of personalities brought on board will halt the ongoing onslaught orchestrated by terrorist elements in some parts of country and particularly Plateau State.

The Governor in a congratulatory message to the Service Chiefs said the appointments are critical and timely at a time that the territorial integrity of the country is being threatened by insecurity.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the Service Chiefs to halt the onslaught against humanity, particularly in Plateau State, where killings of innocent citizens in their sleep have become a daily routine.

In a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs Mr. Gyang Bere on Friday pointed that Governor Mutfwang has reassured the commitment of his administration to work very closely and in collaboration with the new Service Chiefs and the security apparatus at the Federal level to put an end to the bloodletting in his State.

He described the Service Chiefs as “competent, foresighted and courageous; I believes that they will bring their wealth of experience to bear in tackling security challenges confronting the nation.

“I am equally confidence that the new change of guards in the country’s security architecture will reinvigorate the system for optimal performance,” the Governor stated.