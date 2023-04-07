From Paul Orude Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has inaugurated a 53-member Technical Committee to review his “Bauchi Project” developed when he first aspired for the governorship position of the state in 2019.

Inaugurating the Committee, headed by Professor Usman Bugaje, at the new Banquet Hall, Government House, Bauchi, the governor said his “Bauchi Project” had been executed from 2019 to date for a greater Bauchi state.

Mohammed recalled that, his “Bauchi Project” was conceived for the development of the State after painstakingly studying the myriad of problems that held the state stagnant for years.

The terms of reference of the 53- member Technical Committee,.he said, are to examine the roadmap of the ‘Bauchi Project’ and its level of implementation so far and suggest ways and means for continuity of the project especially new areas of funding up to 2027.

The Committee is also charged to propose major projects to be executed within first 100 days in office, first one year in office and four years in office of the second tenure of the administration.

Others are to make any other recommendations that will accelerate development of the state, suggest the way forward towards addressing the lingering issue of gratuity, to make any recommendations on the security situation in the state and as well to make any recommendation(s) incidental to their assignment.

“It is with high sense of humility and gratitude to God that I wish to state here that during the last four years we presided over the affairs of Bauchi State, we have substantially fulfilled our parts of the social contract and justified the confidence reposed in us by the good people of Bauchi State,” he said.

“I can as well say that “My Bauchi Project’ has substantially been executed. I wish to express my profound gratitude to the good people of Bauchi State for the opportunity they gave us to serve them in the last four years.

“No doubt, successive administrations had done their best since the creation of Bauchi State in 1976. But their best was not good enough to take Bauchi State to where it ought to be when compared with its contemporaries. As concerned and patriotic citizens therefore, we took it upon ourselves to pull the State out of the woods and make it the envy of everyone. It is this initiative that is call ‘My Bauchi Project’ which is essentially the blueprint we have produced for the development of the State.

“The mandate given to us by our compatriots to run the affairs of our dear State for another four years is an opportunity and a challenge for us to implement ‘My Bauchi Project’ to logical conclusion. I want to assure you that we will not disappoint you.

“As a matter of fact, we poised to do more than what we did during our first term.

“As a demonstration of our commitment to faithfully implement ‘My Bauchi Project’, the Technical Committee is to carefully review the compendium with a view to assessing the level of its implementation and recommending how to address any grey areas and proffer the way forward”

He explained that the Technical Committee is made up of competent, experienced and knowledgeable people who have excelled in their various fields of endeavor.

The governor urged members of the committee to bring their wealth of knowledge and experiences into play in the discharge of their assignment as part of their contributions to the rapid growth and development of the state.

In his remark, the chairman of the Technical Committee, Professor Bugaje applauded the foresight of the governor to initiate the policy since 2019.

Bugaje promised to support Governor Mohammed to implement to the Bauchi Project to its logical conclusion for the best interest of the state and its people.