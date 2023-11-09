Crucial issues towards combating the menace of banditry were top on the agenda during the Zamfara State security council meeting on Thursday.

Chaired by Governor Dauda Lawal, participants at the meeting also included heads of security agencies in the state and some senior government officials.

“The Governor urged the heads of security agencies in Zamfara to increase patrols due to reports of bandits influx from neighbouring states,” according to a statement by the Governor’s spokesperson Sulaiman Bala Idris, adding that, Lawal, sought improved collaboration and working synergy among the security agencies.

The statement said, “in addition, the Governor emphasised the need for security agencies to work together and share information to enhance their effectiveness in combating banditry.

“He informed the members of the Security Council that the selection process for the Community Protection Guards’ steering committee has been concluded in all the 14 Local Government Areas of the state.

“The training for the selected guards is scheduled to commence towards the end of this week.

“He reiterated that the safety of lives and properties remains the topmost priority of his administration.

“He further stated that he is always prepared to furnish security agencies with adequate logistics and moral support to help them achieve this objective.

“He appealed to the heads of security agencies in the state to work collaboratively towards finding a more strategic and kinetic approach to ending the current security challenges.”