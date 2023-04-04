…says we’ll leave behind a vibrant judiciary

Fom Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong said he would leave behind a robust and vibrant Judiciary which is capable of meeting the needs of the people for justice delivery.

Lalong said this while swearing in 5 new Judges of the State High Court and a Judge of the State Customary Court of Appeal at the Victoria Gowon Hall, new Government House Little Rayfield, Jos.

He said so far, 25 Judges have been appointed during his tenure and he has been one of the few Governors to grant Autonomy to the Judiciary which has assisted the Judicial system to work better.

Lalong said the new High Court Headquarters complex which God willing, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari will soon commission.

He added that the Multi-Door Courthouse which has also been completed will also be commissioned and to use for Alternative Dispute Resolution.

While congratulating the new Judges on their appointment, he said there is no doubt that the appointments are based on merit and in recognition of their excellent service to the State and Nigeria over the years.

He reminded them that the task before them is enormous and the expectations of the citizens are very high. This he said is why they must demonstrate total dedication and commitment to the assignment for the peace, progress and stability of Plateau State and Nigeria at large.

“As Judicial Officers, I do not need to remind you that your calling gives you the rare privilege of making decisions that affect the lives of the people and sometimes bordering on life and death. This means that you must never take this assignment lightly or allow frivolous considerations to influence you. Consider this duty as a Public Trust given to you by God to represent him in the affairs of men.

Endeavour to stay true to your Oath of Office and discharge your duties with the fear of God and without fear, favour, affection or ill-will. Failure to do so will not only erode your integrity, but also put the entire society on the path of chaos and anarchy. When people cannot get justice, they may be forced to resort to self-help and other unconventional means to resolve issues. This will not augur well for the well-being of the society”.

He told the new appointees that they were coming on board at a time when the nation is in a process of transition from one administration to another both at the State and Federal levels.

He said gives them the opportunity to help build democracy and rule of law in Plateau State and Nigeria at large.

“My Lords, it is also proper for me to remind you that the 2023 general elections are over and the battle now shifts to the Courts. At times like this, there is high tendency for enormous pressure to be mounted on Judges by politicians who want to get underserved advantage at all costs. I know you have the capacity to resist attempts to corrupt, confuse, intimidate or blackmail you towards participating in unethical conducts. Please stay focused on the oath you have taken and discharge your duties according to the laws of the land and the dictates of the legal profession”.

Responding on behalf of the new Judges, Justice Mary A. Izam assured the Governor that they will carry out their duties with the fear of God and serve justice to all manner of people without affection or ill-will.