From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Dr Nasir Idris has promised to ensure human development in the state for rapid development.

Idris stated this during when he hosted members of the Zabarmawa Association and their executives who paid him a congratulatory visit at Government House in Birnin Kebbi.

He said: “The essence of government is to bring positive development to people and to ensure human development. I have repeatedly stated this on different occasions and by the grace of God this is how we are going to carry out our government.

“We will not forget anybody and we will not forget you in view of the role you have played. What you have done to ensure our success was so glaring and nobody can dispute it because Zabarmawa are not lazy people.

“Some of you left their businesses and jobs and came back home for the election and even after the first election that was declared inconclusive, some of you didn’t go back until when the inconclusive was concluded.”

While appreciating all the groups for the visit, Idris urged them not to hesitate to come forward with useful advice and suggestions that would move the state forward.

Idris, who pledged to run an all-inclusive government, also appealed for support from all and sundry to enable him bring the desired development to Kebbi.

Earlier, the Sarkin Zabarmawan Gwandu, Alhaji Mustapha Haliru, said that the visit was meant to congratulate the governor and to show solidarity to the new administration.

Haliru added that the association are fully ready to extend necessary support and cooperation to the governor to achieve development and progress in the state.