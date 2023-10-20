By Billy Graham Abel Yola

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Muhammad Hassan Hammanjoda as the new Secretary of the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

While congratulating him for the well deserved appointment, Fintiri noted that it was as a result of the confidence that President Tinubu and indeed the entire Nigerians have in him.

Gov. Fintiri made this known in a press statement issued his Chief Press Secretary Humwashi Wonosikou, and made available to Daily Sun over the weekend in Yola, Adamawa state.

Fintiri said, “On behalf of the good people and Government of Adamawa State, I congratulate you on your appointment as Secretary of EFCC; this unique assignment glaringly shows the confidence that President Tinubu and the people of this country have in your ability and capacity to perform, as exemplified by your excellent performance in your previous assignments.

“Adamawa is proud of your meritorious rise, which has distinguished you as a worthy ambassador,” the Governor said.

The appointment Is for a renewable term of five years in the first instance, pending Senate confirmation.