Set to be honoured as most NYSC-friendly state

By Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has called on corp members across Nigeria, to continue to promote peace and unity among Nigerians, saying, Nigeria is in need of the integrative and uniting power of the NYSC in order to continue to grow stronger and prosper as a country.

Governor Fintiri urged the corp members to learn to respect and cherish the cultural and traditional values of their host communities, pointing out that Nigeria’s strength is hidden in its unity amidst its huge diversity.

Fintiri made the remarks at the closing ceremony of the Batch ‘B’ stream I of the corps members deployed to Adamawa at the orientation camp in Damare, Yola, Adamawa State.

Fintiri used the occasion to challenge corp members to remain committed to the cause of Nigeria’s national unity and development, which he emphasised, has been the core mandate of the NYSC.

Gov. Fintiri, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Maxwell Gidado, congratulated the corp members on the successful completion of the 2023 orientation exercise and challenges them to put to good use the training they went through especially knowledge gained in the Skills acquisition programs of the NYSC.

He told the corp members that the skills they have acquired through the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) are the secret weapon they have to wealth creation and financial independence.

Fintiri, while speaking on the skill acquisition program of the NYSC, said, “It is a strong weapon handed over to you to fight the monster of poverty by making you job creators instead of job seekers.”

Fintiri praised the NYSC’s contribution to the national socio-economic development of the state and the country in terms of national unity and integration saying it has added value to the bond that strengthens the country.

He assured them that the state is committed to the welfare and security of corp members and that his state government in collaboration with security agencies will make their safety a top priority.

Speaking at the occasion, the Adamawa state Coordinator of the NYSC, Jingi Dennis, described Adamawa state as the most NYSC-friendly state in Nigeria. Jingi said the hitch-free NYSC orientation exercise experienced in the state is a direct result of the unwavering support and commitment of the Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, to the cause of the corp members.

Jingi charged the corp members to imbibe the spirit of patriotism and to accept their posting in good faith in order to be of service to their fatherland and to their host communities.

The state coordinator used the occasion to announce that marking NYSC’S golden jubilee celebration, the Adamawa state Governor Ahmadu Finitiri has been billed to be Awarded the most NYSC-friendly governor come September 20.