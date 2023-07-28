•Decorates ambassadors

In an epochal event that marked the commencement of a new chapter in Akwa Ibom State’s development, Governor Umo Eno, the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State has unveiled the Arise Agenda, a visionary plan aimed at propelling the state’s socio-economic growth to transforming the lives of its citizens.

The launch which served as the culmination of a weeklong series of activities organised by the government, was graced by prominent figures, including Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, a former minister of budget and national planning and Mr. Udom Emmanuel, immediate past governor of the state. Addressing a diverse audience at the event, Governor Eno expressed his commitment to achieving global best democratic practices in line with the Sustainable Development Goals. He explained that the Arise Agenda and its economic blueprints have been holistically crafted to address the challenges faced by the state while fostering sustainable development.

He also expressed his support for the creative industry in Akwa Ibom State, even as he called on local entertainers to form an umbrella body under the auspices of the “Akwa Ibom Creative Association”. The Governor pledged to pay a premium price on development of local content, recognising the significant contributions of the creative sector to the state’s cultural identity and economic potential.

Eno urged all stakeholders to unite and work together in a concerted effort to achieve the effective actualisation of the Arise Agenda. He further emphasized that the success of the agenda would rely on the collective contributions and dedication of the entire people of Akwa Ibom State.

In her opening remarks, the Deputy Governor of the State, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, appreciated the Governor for standing out to prove he is a great leader sent by God to usher in a paradigm shift in the state’s governance landscape.

She said Governor Eno has availed Akwa Ibom people with the ARISE Agenda as a guiding principle, especially, key stakeholders on their path towards contributing to the success of the present administration. Disclosing the key component of The ARISE Agenda, Mrs Uduakobong Inam, the Economic Adviser to the Governor said the initiative was comprehensive framework, anchored on five key pillars, to build upon the achievements of previous administrations and take the state to new heights.

According to Mrs Inam, the primary focus areas include Agricultural Revolution, Rural Development, Infrastructure Maintenance and Advancement, Security Management, and Educational Advancement. She said through these core pillars, the government seeks to bolster existing economic efforts while fostering a more vibrant, inclusive, diversified and highly industrialised economy for Akwa Ibom. The agenda-setting event received goodwill messages from prominent sons of the State, among them were: the Political Leader of Uyo Senatorial District, Sen. Effiong Bob, the Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Justice Ekaette Obot represented by Justice Archibong Archibong, Ambassador Assam Assam, the Speaker Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Udeme Otong and Engr. Uwem Okoko, the Managing Director, Hensek Integrated Services.

The launch also featured the decoration of ARISE Agenda ambassadors by the Governor. Those decorated with the prestigious honour as ARISE Ambassadors were; the First Lady of the State, Pastor (Mrs.) Patience Umo Eno, the Deputy Governor, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, the Speaker, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Udeme Otong, Peoples Democratic Party State Chairman, Mr Aniekan Akpan, Secretary to the State Government, Mr Enobong Uwah, Senator Effiong Bob, Sen. Emmanuel Ibokessien, Elder Ben Udobia, among others.