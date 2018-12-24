I stand with Gov. Emmanuel for being calm and taciturn in the face of reckless insinuations and provocative statements from his predecessor in office. The following paragraphs, aforementioned and evidential accomplishments justify my standpoint. With Gov. Emmanuel, there is no personalization of governance. His apostles, subordinates and virtually all Ibomites fondly call him ‘Mr. Integrity’. It is not for fun. They do it with all sense of responsibility and etymological consciousness. This was long before the recent meritorious award bestowed on him by the foremost television network in the country. Our country has been so monetized that once you do a laudatory article about someone or a corporate citizen, you must either have collected money or have an anticipatory inclination. On the other hand, if you criticize, you are called a detractor sent by opponents or competition to calumniate victims—also for a bloody fee! It is a no-win dilemma. Perhaps, the best option is to shirk one’s civic and professional responsibility and sit on the fence! What is it that informed my declaration about this man’s uprightness last year? His widely-acclaimed relationship with God, compassion, spiritual steadfastness, his manifest eschatological beliefs and the fact that he rose to the level of an executive director in a bank from where he moved on to become the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State. Having worked in two banks at managerial levels, I know what it takes to attain that height in the corporate firmament. It is germane to note that national institutions are beginning to appreciate Mr. Integrity’s invaluable contributions to the human development index and pacesetting infrastructural renewal in Akwa Ibom State. From what is on ground, there is the likelihood of the delivery of more democracy value chains for his people. That, to me, is the minimum expectation.

This youthful governor seems to have innate potentialities to surpass the marginal and Uyo-exclusive achievements of his predecessor. The way he is going about good governance, best practices and holistic developments of his state holds a profundity of hope for further re-engineering of this South South paradise on earth! Today, I do not know which other state in this country is better than Akwa Ibom in terms of multi-faceted developmental transformations, specification of critical projects and institutionalization of unprecedented templates of leadership and commitment to the service of humanity, especially Akwa Ibomites. The whole of Akwa Ibom is like a construction territory — one thing or another that will benefit even generations unborn is up here and there. Perhaps, it is only Abuja that can equal, not surpass, Akwa Ibom in terms of social infrastructure. ‘Mr. Integrity’ is focused on unrivaled urban renewal of the entire state. When you are busy and affecting the lives of people positively and changing transformation architecture and overall growth and development narrative in splendorous visages, there would be no time for demonization of predecessors, criminalization of oppositional forces, witch hunt, inanities and character assassination through vituperative comments networked on the social media and other gossip platforms via obstreperous media aides, among other depravities, as are blueprints for governance in most states! When you go to Akwa Ibom of Gov. Emmanuel’s leadership complexion, you will wish it was your own state for innumerable reasons. You feel like staying back and forgetting wherever you came from. The magnitude of transformation in Akwa Ibom cannot be captured in this whole newspaper, let alone this half-page column. You need to see things for yourself: they are indescribable — no documentary, supplement publication, proxy, delegation or second-hand source can tell a quarter of the structural marvels, human capacity development initiatives, and redefinition of governance from what we are used to in other parts of the country, particularly South East.