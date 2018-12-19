Billy Graham Abel Yola

The Adamawa State governor, Senator Muhammed, Umaru Jibrilla Bindow, has described the brutal murder of former Chief of Defense Staff, Alex Badeh, as shocking and unfortunate.

Bindow made the remarks in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Press and Media Affairs, Martins Dickson.

Bindow said the entire Adamawa State and indeed the nation had been thrown into mourning by his sudden and barbaric murder.

“Alex Badeh has contributed his quota to developing Adamawa State and the Nigerian nation; the people of Adamawa will not forget in a hurry, Badeh’s influence and contribution in citing the Nigeria Airforce Comprehensive Secondary School in Yola among many other things.

“Badeh was an illustrious son of Adamawa and his contributions to fighting insurgency and physical development would be appreciated for a long time to come,” he said.

Bindow called on the security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of the evil were brought to book and quickly too.

He also called on members of the public with useful information to assist the security agencies, regretting that the murder of Badeh was one too many.

Bindow prayed for the repose of Badeh’s soul, and commiserated with his immediate family, the people of Vimtim, the Nigerian Airforce, Adamawa State and Nigeria as a whole.

Paul Samuel, late Badeh’s neighbour and a native of Vimtim, (Badeh’s home town in Mubi) said the entire village had been thrown into mourning, adding that some of the villagers could not even believe the news.

“Badeh’s death is a huge loss to everyone here and the entire people of Mubi and Adamawa State.

“We have never had anyone attain such height in our village; the entire community is sad that a five-star general in the military could be killed so easily.

“We hope the military would fish out those behind the killing.

“I believe it is an assassination and the perpetrators must be fished out and punished.”