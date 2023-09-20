From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed happiness over the recovery and return of the Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, after his medical holiday.

Led by the National Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the National Secretary, Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party had paid a courtesy visit on the Governor at his Ibadan residence on Tuesday.

The statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, revealed that during the visit, the party expressed gratitude to God for the Governor’s return to the country, hale and healthy.

According to the statement; “the party updated the Governor on major developments while he was away. The Governor expressed his appreciation to the party’s leadership for the goodwill visit and pledged his unalloyed loyalty to the party and its ideals.

“As he resumes the business of governance, and continues to deliver the dividends of democracy to the good people of Ondo State, we wish him divine wisdom, guidance, and the fullest restoration,” the statement read.